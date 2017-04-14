Here’s the timing of today’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are starting with some sunshine on this Good Friday, but it won't last long. Clouds will overspread the area this morning with showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon. Some bouts of heavy rainfall are possible as well. No severe weather is anticipated, but it's the time of year when we should always watch for some big storms. The ingredients necessary for more than a pop-up strong storm are just not there. Today's high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Storms will end tonight around 10pm with dry skies overnight.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen