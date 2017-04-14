Family trying to make old Burlington bar with bad reputation a family friendly place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa - The Whitehorse Lounge in Burlington, Iowa had a bad reputation for shots fired and a shooting and new owners are trying to change that.

The Wixom family has taken over the old bar and are looking to make it a family-friendly place.

"We want Burlington to be known for the positivities and not just the negative," said Wendy Wixom, co-owner of Dueling Leos.

The family has re-painted, are adding more lights and windows to brighten the place up.

"I just wanted to turn it into a pool hall and a safe place for kids to go and not worry about alcohol," said Eric Wixom, owner of Dueling Leos.

They are also not allowing alcohol in the pool hall.

"It's all family friendly, safe place for the parents to feel like they can let their kids come up, shoot pool, listen to some music and hang out with their friends," said Wendy Wixom.

There will be a lounge for adults-only where alcohol will be served and the neighbor who lives next door, thinks it will be a positive change.

"I think it will be good for the neighborhood just with all the kids and I know that the top part is gonna be no alcohol so it`s gonna be kid friendly for that," said Kate Guernsey, neighbor.

For the Wixom's they hope the neighborhood will give them a chance.

Dueling Leos is planning to have a soft-opening at the end of April 2017 and a grand-opening at the beginning of May 2017.