Americana musician and Iowa-native draws inspiration from life experience

Who I am: Sean Costanza

What my music is: Americana / Alt-Country

What sets his music apart from the rest: “A river’s course is never straight and a well-worn path isn’t always the best way. Sean Costanza’s journey in life and music has followed the river’s course and found new paths, which have led him to his current home in the fertile grounds of Southeast (Sperry) Iowa.

As a native New Mexican, growing up in the “Land of Enchantment” was beautiful yet heartbreaking. Costanza’s connections to the Rio Grande river valley run deep and so do the scars that he earned there. From ideal early memories of picking apples at the family orchard in Belen, NM to dealing with murder; Costanza gives us raw, unfiltered songs about love, loss and everything in between.

Costanza’s performance hits deeply and moves honestly as his songs barrel straight ahead, or waltz through life’s bright peaks and low valleys. He brings together rich, if difficult, life experiences with his deep commitment to America’s rich musical heritage. Whether with his band or solo, he blends folk, rock, country and blues into a defining and passionate sound. Costanza is a strong Americana, Alt-Country contender that connects with his listeners as he travels down new roads and old.”

Sean Costanza is releasing his new album “Silver City Drive” on Saturday, April 15th. His show will be at The Washington in Burlington, Iowa.

