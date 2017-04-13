× Two sentenced on federal gun charges in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Two Davenport men were sentenced to federal time on gun charges in U.S. District Court Thursday, April 13, in separate cases.

Cody L. Motz, 26, was sentenced to five years and 10 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 14, 2016. Police confiscated a Lorcin Model L22 along with controlled substances during a drug investigation of a home on Stark Street in Davenport.

Damarcis L. March Jr., 20, was sentenced to three years and nine months for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 7, 2016. March is also serving a concurrent sentence for armed robbery in Rock Island County. Police confiscated a loaded Haskell Hi-Point JHM .45 caliber handgun during an investigation conducted by Davenport Police and the ATF.