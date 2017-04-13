Squirrel eats mini ice cream cones every day at ice cream shop

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. – A lucky squirrel gets two small cones of ice cream a day at her favorite North Carolina ice cream shop.

WWAY reported that Putter the squirrel regularly frequents Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf in Holden Beach.

The shop’s owners told the station that the squirrel started showing up last summer and hasn’t left since.

They started giving the squirrel mini-cones of ice cream with a scoop of vanilla. Now, she comes out of her nest twice a day for a cone.

“She’s quite the little character,” said owner Scott Martin. “She actually plays golf with the kids. She will run around the golf course and play with the golf balls. She’s a cute little mascot. We are blessed to have her.”

“We put a sign out to let people know she’s part of the family and to limit feeding her. We give her a little treat twice a day — that’s probably enough,” owner Martin told Inside Edition.