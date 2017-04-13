× Shower coverage to increase to start the holiday weekend

We dried out nicely around the area after the early morning showers produced close to a tenth of the inch of rainfall. Highs today ranged from the lower 60s in our northern viewing area to 70s to our south.

As we head overnight into Friday morning any shower chance will more isolated. Afterwards, even more tropical moisture will feed northward across the area allowing highs to climb in the 70s both Friday and Saturday. At the same time, more shower and thunderstorm activity will increase during the later day hours both Friday & Saturday afternoon and evening. Passage of a cold front approaching Saturday evening may allow a few of these thunderstorms to possibly reach severe limits. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Easter Sunday is still looking to be a winner of a day with drier skies and highs in the 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

