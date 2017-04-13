Niabi Zoo Adds $3 Parking Fee for Upcoming Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COAL VALLEY, Illinois- The Niabi Zoo opens in two days, Saturday, April 15, and a few changes are coming to the zoo this season.

The zoo brought in new domestic animals like mini donkeys and alpacas, but there is also a $3 parking fee now for people coming to the zoo. WQAD News 8 spoke to Zoo Director Lee Jackson Thursday, April 13 during Good Morning Quad Cities' Breakfast With...segment. A viewer asked if the fee would turn people away from coming to the zoo, but Jackson disagrees with that statement. See how he responded below.

The zoo opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $8.25 for adults and $6.25 for kids, not including parking.

