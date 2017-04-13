× New rules now in effect for Davenport food trucks

DAVENPORT, Iowa — New rules for food trucks are now in effect in Davenport.

A pilot program launched during the fall of 2016 helped test food truck locations and requirements, and city leaders hope their fine-tuned ordinance will make Davenport more food truck friendly.

“A lot of the food that you get from some of the trucks, you won’t find here in no restaurant. A lot of these food trucks really bring in something new to this area,” said Can “D”, the operator of Can “D”‘s Rollin Smoke food truck.

This month, the new ordinance officially went live. All food trucks must have a $55 license issued by the city. In order to be issued a license, vendors must submit an application, show proof of liability insurance, provide a valid Scott County Health Department permit, and pass a fire inspection.

“Everything on my RV has been inspected, including my fire safety equipment. I have the full hood, just like a restaurant,” said Can “D”. “I have a full grill inside, as well.”

Food trucks can operate in two designated mobile food zones downtown — the Riverfront and Bechtel Park L. The Riverfront Zone is operational Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. until midnight, and the Bechtel L is open on Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Food truck vendors need another $550 permit if they want to operate on public property within the designated zones.

Food trucks can also operate on private property.

Can “D” plans to set up shop at WaterPark Car Wash throughout the spring and summer.

“I just love doing what I do, and I’m able to do it and be safe and give people some awesome food,” he said.

You can find more information and vendor information on the city’s website.