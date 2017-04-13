Mother accused of nearly starving son to death accepts plea deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -A Quad City mother accused of nearly starving her son to death last May has pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect.

Valarie Clark, 30, accepted a plea deal Thursday in Scott County.

Doctors at the time said the boy, who was then 6, was in danger of dying before being admitted to the hospital in Iowa City.

The boy suffers from a genetic disorder called PKU, which doesn't allow his body to process proteins. Diet and special medical care are critically important for children with the disease.

In her plea deal, one criminal count was dismissed.

Clark today admitted the boy was not being fed or cared for properly.

"Did you know that failure to properly treat Logan's PKU would result in long term. irreversible brain damage?, " asked defense attorney Steve Stickel.

"Yes," Clark answered.

The boy is now 8-years-old.

Family members today said he is doing very well in the care of his father, and has gained 24 pounds.

Clark is out on bond and will be sentenced in June. She can receive probation to up to ten years in prison.