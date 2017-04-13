Moline PD trying to identify woman in connection to robbery at Genesis

MOLINE — Police are sharing surveillance stills from a reported robbery that happened in the Genesis parking lot.

A 50-year-old woman who was walking to her car after leaving the Genesis Medical Health Complex on 28th Street was being followed by another woman, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department. It was around 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12th.

Police said that when the 50-year-old woman got into her car “the suspect ripped the victim’s purse from her hands.” The two struggled, leaving the victim with injuries.

Surveillance stills show the alleged robber wearing a pink sweater, which detectives later found at the scene, the police statement said. The suspect then took off in a car that is believed to be a a Ford escape.

Police are describing the suspect as an older white woman. If you have any information or can help identify the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.