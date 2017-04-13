Major clash in temperatures expected today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms are around to start the day, but shouldn't stay much beyond 9am today. Drier skies will take us into the early afternoon when new thunderstorms are expected to form in our southern hometowns. A few of these storms could produce some heavy rainfall and brief, small hail. Cities in the path of afternoon storms include Mt. Pleasant, Burlington, Monmouth, and Carthage.

Temperatures will vary greatly from north to south today, affecting what you should wear. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s for Jo Daviess County while the thermometer could push up near 80 degrees for our far southern hometowns.

Friday will be much warmer areawide with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday will be even warmer and more humid with highs in the 75-80 degree range. A cold front will approach into the evening, sparking off some showers and thunderstorms. A few could be feisty in the evening so stay tuned on that! Drier skies with 65 degree temperatures are expected on Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen