Honoring Jonathan Martinez, 8-year-old boy shot and killed at San Bernadino elementary school

DAVENPORT-- The family of the little boy shot and killed at a San Bernadino elementary school wants the world to remember their son in a special way.

8-year-old Jonathan Martinez was killed in the crossfire when an attacker shot and killed his estranged wife, who was a teacher at Martinez's school.

Martinez was in a special needs classroom at the time of the shooting because he had a disease called William's Syndrome.

On Tuesday the William's Syndrome Foundation released this statement at Martinez's parents' request.

"In a world where individuals are against one another and taking deadly actions every day, we could all learn a great deal from those with William's Syndrome whose most extraordinary gift is the gift of natural joy and understanding and their incredible ability to share their joy with everyone they meet."

In Martinez's honor, his parents are asking people to learn about the disease their son was born with.

Meet Bill Smyser, a 65-year-old Davenport man who spends his days at the Handicapped Development Center.

Rock and roll brings a smile to Bill's face, but it's Bill who brings joy to everyone else.

"Bill is a pretty happy guy, easygoing, and very lovable," says Natalie Wenzel, an employee at the center.

He's outgoing, caring, and always smiling, all traits of someone with William's Syndrome.

"It's a serious disease. It can kill you," says Bill.

Bill is one of about 20,000 people in the US with the genetic disease. It causes cardiovascular disease, developmental delays, and learning disabilities.

"If they get the right treatment, they can live successful lives," says Wenzel.

Bill likes to fish, go for walks, cook out, and listen to rock and roll.

He says he doesn't let his disease get him down.

