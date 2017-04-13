CHEF SCOTT: Easter Ham with local flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - It's Easter time and a holiday ham may be a tradition in your home. But this year you can start a new tradition with a local ingredient.

"It's about the glaze and we're going to do it with a local touch," says Scott Community College's director of its Culinary Arts and Hospitality Center, Chef Brad Scott.

The local touch involves Boetje's mustard.

1. Score a 10 pound ham on the sides, cutting into the fat about every inch and a half

2. Place the ham upon a rack inside a baking pan to prevent it from soaking in its fat

3. Cover ham with foil and place in 350-degree oven for 2 hours

Make the glaze.

1. In skillet, add 1/4 cup chef's butter (a 50/50 combination of butter and magarine)

2. Add 1/4 cup of brown sugar

3. Stir in 1/4 to 1/2 cup of Boetje's Mutsard

Once ham is cooked, pour the glaze over the ham and bake in the oven for an additional 15-minutes. A 10-pound ham serves ten to 15-people.

"I like to serve this with scalloped potatoes and some cauliflower," says Chef Scott.

"From my students and me at Scott Community College, I hope you'll use this recipe as your new family tradition this Easter."

"Enjoy."