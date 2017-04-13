× Burlington man charged with murder in connection with October homicide

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A 25-year-old Burlington man already in jail for hitting a woman with a claw hammer was charged with 1st degree murder in connection with the October, 2016 death of Julian Menke.

A warrant was served to Layton E. Tapscott, 25, at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility by Burlington Police on Wednesday, April 12, alleging that he murdered Menke. Menke’s body was found inside a home in the 200 block of South 8th Street in Burlington on Oct. 7, 2016.

According to an article in the The Hawkeye newspaper in Burlington, Tapscott had been arrested and charged with assaulting a woman with a claw hammer on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

Tapscott is currently serving a two-year sentence at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility for the claw hammer attack. A police affidavit in that case says the woman recounted Tapscott saying she would “end up like Julian Menke.”