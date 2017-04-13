Belgian Village To Go sees success after first year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - One year ago a daughter decided to reopen her family's well-known Quad City restaurant but reopen it with a new concept.

Katie Manning has making sandwiches down to a fine art.

"We`ll probably round out 350 to 400 Rueben`s not counting all the other miscellaneous sandwiches," said Katie.

It's been a year since she reopened her family's famous business and says she feels like she's now got the hang of things.

Katie's parents decided to retire and close the Belgian Village Inn three years ago. Katie decided to reopen the business with the same menu but with a new concept. Sandwiches sold cold so people can can grill them from the comfort of their own home.

"Decide to bring it back and completely change it is just very scary," said Katie.

After a year Katie it's clear people still want VandeRuebens even if it's not grilled.

"When they opened back up we were immediately here," said customer Brianne Barr.

Katie's work has grown as she now makes sandwiches sold at two other businesses.

"For her to carry on you know, the third generation tradition is really special," said Katie's mom, Karen Manning.

While she has no plans to open the restaurant back up and serve the sandwiches hot, she says she has no idea what the business will look another year from now.

All she knows is she's going to keep making VandeRuebens while people still want them, "I can just kind of be creative from here and say what do I want to do moving forward."

People can pick up sandwiches at the Belgian Village on Thursdays from 11 to 7p.m.

Customer's can also get them grilled on Thursday at Hero's Pub in Davenport and Fridays at Hy-vee in Moline on the Avenue of the Cities.

Click here for more information.