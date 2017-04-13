Area’s best shine at 82nd Jesse Day Relays

Posted 11:07 pm, April 13, 2017, by

Area athletes look to qualify for upcoming Drake Relays at 82nd annual Jesse Day Relays.  On the girls side of things Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley finish 1st and 2nd.  On the boys side it's P.V. taking gold with Bettendorf right behind in 2nd.