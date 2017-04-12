What’s Cooking: Butter Poached Lobster Roll

Butter Poached Lobster Roll
Servings: 2
- 2-8 ounce Lobster tail, shell removed
- 4 Skewers
- 4 cups Butter, clarified
- 6 tablespoons Celery, diced
- 2 tablespoon Parsley, chopped
- 3 tablespoons Mayonnaise
- Bib lettuce
- Salt, pinch
- Pepper, pinch
- 1 Hot dog bun
Directions:
- Using a pair of kitchen shears, make a cut down the top of the lobster shell to expose the meat. Crack open the shell and remove the lobster meat. Remove the vein from lobster tail and rinse under water.
- Run two wooden skewers down the length of the tail to ensure the lobster tail doesn’t curl during cooking.
- Over low heat warm butter in saucepan until you start to see bubbles, place lobster tail in butter and poach for 3 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. Remove from butter and cool.
- Dice lobster meat into ½ inch pieces and place into a mixing bowl.
- Add celery, parsley, and mayonnaise and mix until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.
- Toast each side of the hot dog bun, using a bread knife make a cut length wise, place bib lettuce in bun and then fill with lobster mixture.