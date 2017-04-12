Trash from Rock Island apartment complex filling up nearby community garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- A community garden surrounded by trash is adding to the workload of the crews working there.

“I come out here and I’m cutting grass and the trash is down in here and usually I have to pick it up before I run it over with the lawn mower," says maintenance worker Richard Longfield.

The garbage is blown down hill from Oak Terrance Apartments, off 25th street and 13th avenue, next to the community garden.

WQAD reached out to members of the apartment's management who did not want to talk on camera, however they did say the city of Rock Island is ordering them to put a boarder on their property to stop the trash from sliding down.

Crews from the apartment complex have since cleaned up some of the garbage on the property.