Showery late night… Better coverage beginning the holiday weekend

The warmer sunshine definitely was the highlight today with afternoon highs around 70 degrees! The evening will remain dry but clouds begin to increase from the northwest as a weather disturbance slides across the area. Showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms will be passing on through during the wee hours of the morning. The last of the raindrops will end east of the river sometime near mid morning. We’ll start the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s.

We’ll remain dry for the rest of your Thursday with highs expected near 70 again under mostly cloudy skies.

Even warmer temperatures are on track for the start of the upcoming Easter weekend with highs in the 70s. However, later day showers and thunderstorm will be developing for both days with Easter Sunday being the driest with highs in the upper 60s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

