Overcrowded Muscatine YMCA getting a new makeover

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- The Muscatine Y is overcrowded and doesn't have much room for it's 9,700 members.

"When they're working out their just running into folks [...] staff is wanting to use the same meeting rooms for community events. And we just didn't' have enough elbow room,"says Bret Olson, Muscatine Y Executive Director.

Olson says they've had plans to renovate the Y for years, but didn't have the funds for it.

"I've been here eight years and we've talked about it almost all the entire eight years," says Olson.

But now thanks to community efforts they've raised $7 million dollars for two new additions and renovations to existing exercise space.

At the northwest corner of the building will include a new entrance, a kids and teens adventure center, and office space for YMCA staff.

The addition behind the building will feature a new basketball court, exercise room, and a new flat running track.

"We're blessed that the community is supporting us and we're looking forward to the expansion," says Olson.

Olson says the expansion will start in a couple of weeks and hopes to have a finished project by May of next year.