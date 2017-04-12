The Quad City mallards open the playoffs against Fort Wayne. The Komets beat the Mallards 8 out of 12 games this season. Games 1 and 2 will be in Fort Wayne, game 3,4 and 5 will be in Moline.
Mallards ready for playoffs
