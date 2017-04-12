Downtown water projects lead to road closures in Davenport

DAVENPORT — A water main and sewer line repair project will force the closure of one block of Brady Street between 2nd and 3rd streets on Thursday, April 13.

The road will be closed to all traffic during the day and detours will be posted. According to information from the city, crews expect to complete the repairs by the end of the day. In addition, the water main will be closed during that time. Iowa American is notifying customers who may be impacted.

On Monday, installation of a water pipe will force the closure of Second Street west of Brady. That work is scheduled to be closed by the weekend.