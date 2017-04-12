× Davenport man imprisoned for 2 bank robberies

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 130 months in prison for robbing two bank branches in Davenport.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Shawn Lee, of Davenport, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Davenport. He must serve three years of supervised release after he leaves prison. Lee was arrested on Thursday, April 28, 2016 at 53rd and Division Streets, after police were given a description of his vehicle and a plate number.

Lee had pleaded guilty to robbing a Northwest Bank and Trust branch on April 25, 2016, and a U.S. Bank branch on April 27, 2016.