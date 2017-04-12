Bettendorf has 13 student-athletes going to the next level. Six of them will be swimming Division-1.
Bettendorf sends 13 student-athletes to next level.
-
Bettendorf sends 9 to next level
-
Bettendorf’s Grant Wood Elementary to be replaced
-
Clinton student-athletes sign to play in college
-
North Scott has 9 student-athletes ready to play in college
-
High school students invest time in robotics, manufacturing
-
-
Pleasant Valley swim parents want to see upgrades with pool
-
Changes to Bettendorf school calendar upsets parents
-
Florida teens accused of planning school shooting
-
Gas leak closes portion of Belmont Road in Bettendorf
-
Eastern Iowa Special Olympic Athletes compete to qualify for state
-
-
First Winter Iowa Senior Games kicks off this weekend
-
Bettendorf Schools to Discuss Elementary Plans
-
Iowa Democrats put full-court press on Republicans over school funding