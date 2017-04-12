× Arrest made in shooting death of a judge in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 37-year-old man has been charged in the killing of a judge who handled criminal cases.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet Wednesday that Joshua Smith was charged in the shooting death earlier this week of Associate Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles. No details were immediately released on what led police to Smith.

Guglielmi said earlier that investigators were “questioning individuals” in the case who were “people of interest.” He declined to specify how many.

Myles was shot to death Monday outside his home on Chicago’s South Side. A woman he knew also was shot and wounded.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward in the case.