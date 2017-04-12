Another city welcomes BBQ vendor after Colona denies business license

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONA, Illinois - The community of Colona is fighting to keep a business running.

Just a day after News 8 told you Joe Duncan was denied a business license from the city of Colona another city is welcoming him with open arms.

"Who knows that might be a better spot over there," says Duncan.

Silvis says it's working quickly to find a spot for Duncan and his business Lazy Dog BarBQ.

"They were excited about having me come over there and I was excited to hear that too," said Duncan.

For the past 12 years Duncan has served food in Colona. He cooks out of a smoker pulled by his truck.

However, this year alderman decided to deny him a business license, saying he's been getting unfair advantage for too long.

"My main goal is to support the businesses, the brick and mortar restaurant businesses in town. They pay lights, gas, sewer, all the overhead they have," said alderman, Rich Holman.

Since Duncan shared his story with News 8, hundreds have reacted on Facebook, calling out the city for a decision they say is unfair.

"I don`t think that`s right. I think the city should of gave him his license because he`s been here for a long time," said business owner, Steve Mazzarisi.

Duncan says his phone hasn't stopped ringing and an online petition has been created in support of the Lazy Dog.

"I just hope the city council will take a look at it again and possibly come up with a different solution," said Roger Woodley, who owns a business in Colona.

Duncan says he may have some tough decisions in the future, but his loyal customers are making his choices easier, "I appreciate all the support people are giving me, I really do, it`s heartwarming."

The Silvis City Clerk tells News 8 that the city doesn't require food vendor's to pay a fee, Duncan would just have to comply with the health department regulations and register with the State Department of Revenue for tax reasons.