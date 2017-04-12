A great afternoon will give way to wet weather tonight

We’re off to a cold start this morning! That clear sky will give way to plenty of sunshine this morning and for most of the afternoon. With the sun, highs will be near 70! Thicker cloud cover will be streaming in late this afternoon and also this evening.

While the evening will remain dry, showers and a few storms will be passing through after midnight. Most of the rain will be falling along and north of I-80. The wet weather will continue until just after the sunrise on Thursday. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Many of us will remain dry Thursday afternoon, but a few showers will linger. Despite more clouds, highs will remain in the upper 60s.

Even warmer weather is on tap for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 70s. The catch is that we’ll also be seeing more showers and storms on both days.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham