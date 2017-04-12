2 suburban Chicago men arrested on terrorism charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Two suburban Chicago men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to support the Islamic State militant group.

A statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago says Joseph D. Jones and Edward Schimenti were arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiring to provide and attempt to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.

At one point, the two 35-year-olds allegedly shared photos of themselves holding an Islamic State flag at the Illinois Beach State Park in Zion, where they live.

It adds they also gave cellphones to a cooperating informant believing they’d be used to detonate explosives in Syria. It also says the suspects drove the informant to O’Hare International Airport.

The men were due to appear in Chicago federal court later Wednesday.

Jones and Schimenti also posed for this phot in front of the ISIS flag, Feds say pic.twitter.com/CMsKxNOuAM — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) April 12, 2017