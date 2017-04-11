× Wednesday to be the driest day for the rest of the week

The broken clouds from this morning gave way to the developing sunshine this afternoon as planned as temperatures climbed in the cool 50s.

The near seasonally cool air of today will chill just a little bit overnight as lighter winds combined with clear skies will drop temperatures around the upper 30s.

We’ll warm up nicely in the days ahead starting with Wednesday with highs approaching 70 degrees. This will be the driest day we’ll see in the days to follow as several waves of energy will slide through the area resulting in a shower or thunderstorm chance right through the upcoming weekend.

Showers will be expected Thursday morning before the coverage becomes isolated the rest of that day through Friday morning. Better coverage takes over Friday night before a lull in the activity Saturday morning picks up again Saturday night. Eventually, the last of the raindrops end Easter Sunday morning.

The plus side is that highs during this period will range between 70 and 75 degrees!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

