× Sunshine and refreshingly cool air return for Tuesday

It’s a much quieter morning compared to Monday! Winds have now shifted out of the northwest which will keep us cooler today. Highs will be near 60, and we’ll have plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

It will remain calm and quiet tonight with a mostly clear sky. With the clear conditions, it’s getting chilly again! Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.

However, things will be warming up very nicely for our Wednesday. We’ll have another good dose of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will be building late that afternoon and evening ahead of some showers.

Light rain will last through Thursday with highs back in the upper 60s.

We’ll be seeing a good chance of some storms late on Friday and also into Saturday. The plus side is that highs will be very warm in the low to mid 70s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham