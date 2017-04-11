× Phone service disrupted for hundres of Century Link customers in northwest Davenport

DAVENPORT– At least 500 Century Link customers are without phone and internet services after construction crews hit a major underground phone line near the intersection of West Kimberly and Division streets on Tuesday, April 11.

Crews from Valley Construction Co. were working on a road expansion project in the area when the line was severed.

The phone outage stretches to parts of North Park Mall, where at least 10 stores are without service, including the management office.

Century Link crews will be onsite for the next few days to make repairs, but it could be four to five days before customers can start using their land line phones again.

Most businesses in the area have been dealing without landline service since Monday.

“The only people that see my customers are my drivers because they either call the store or they place an order online and they have neither one of those right now,” said Lindsay Robnett, general manager of Marco’s Pizza.

Some customers could see their service back up as soon tomorrow, a Century Link spokesperson said, but because the line serves so many customers, it could take a few days for full service restoration.