‘Goat yoga’ is a thing – and hundreds are lining up for it

(CNN)It’s actually a little hard to believe we, as both a goat- and yoga-loving society, have slept on this concept for so long. Leave it to Lainey Morse of Albany, Oregon to realize something as glorious as goat yoga.
It’s a perfect combination, Morse says.
How goat yoga got started
Morse owns a small farm in a picturesque section of western Oregon. The farm is called “No Regrets,” which is fitting since Morse moved there on a whim from Phoenix, Arizona and hasn’t looked back since.
She also owns eight goats because, well, she’s always wanted to own goats and that is a dream that should not be deferred.
One day, during a child’s birthday party she hosted on the farm as part of a charity auction, a mother who taught yoga approached her with an interesting suggestion.
A goat for the soul
Even now, as sessions fill up and the waitlist grows by dozens — or hundreds — every day, Morse marvels at how much people are connecting to her animals.
She says people have come from states away, and for many, there’s more to their journey than just curiosity or a yen for quirky concepts.
“It may sound silly, but goat yoga is really helping people,” Morse says. “People come in that have anxiety, depression; they’re recovering from cancer or illness.” Morse also uses her goats in animal assisted therapy for people that suffer from depression or disabilities.