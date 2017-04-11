× Former Scott County Jail clerk sent to prison for stealing from programs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A former jail clerk who admitted to misappropriating thousands of dollars from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has been sent to prison.

Court records say Jennifer Wierson was sentenced Monday to 21 months and ordered to pay nearly $200,600 in restitution. She must also serve three years of supervised release after she leaves custody. She pleaded guilty last September to theft from a government receiving federal program funds.

Wierson told authorities her scheme initially started with small amounts of money she intended to pay back. She says she was getting a divorce she could not afford and was trying to keep her car and her house and keep her kids comfortable. She says it got out of control and was hard to stop. She was fired in 2015.

Wierson managed accounts for several jail programs.