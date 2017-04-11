Crews Battle House Fire in Rock Island Early Tuesday Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - Everyone was able to escape after a structure fire in Rock Island on Tuesday, April 11th.

Crews arrived on the scene of the fire - at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 44th Street across from St. John's Lutheran Church - around 4:30am. The building also houses a chiropractor's office on the first floor.

The Rock Island Fire Marshal tells WQAD News 8 that everyone inside the house got out safely and there are no reports of any injuries or deaths as of 5am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.