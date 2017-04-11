Cooking with Fareway: How to Pick Your Easter Ham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE - Easter is Sunday, April 16, and Fareway Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin has the tips you need to find the perfect Easter Ham.

Ham with Maple-Mustard Glaze

5 pound boneless ham

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1 cup brown sugar

Heat oven to 325ºF. Mix sugar, syrup and mustard. Place ham, fat-side up, in roasting pan. Score ham if desired; cover with foil. Bake 1 hour. Remove foil. Brush ham with 1/3 of the glaze. Bake, uncovered, 1 hour or until heated through (160ºF), brushing with remaining glaze every 20 min. If ham begins to brown too quickly, cover loosely with foil. Remove ham from oven; transfer to cutting board. Tent with foil; let stand 15 min before carving. (To score the ham, make 1/4-inch-deep parallel cuts, about 1 inch apart, in top surface of ham. Make more scores at right angles to form diamond shapes. Cloves can be inserted into the ham where the lines cross for a show-stopping presentation.)