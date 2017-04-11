× Man who escaped eastern Iowa jail gets 10 years in prison

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — One of two men who broke out of the Jackson County Jail in eastern Iowa has been given 10 years in prison.

Online court records say 20-year-old Brian Willey was sentenced Friday. He’d pleaded guilty to escape and theft charges and to a burglary charge in an unrelated case.

Clinton police say Willey and 19-year-old Andrew Combs were captured after a short foot chase March 6. The men had pried open a gate and escaped Feb. 28 from the jail in Maquoketa.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the escape and to unrelated burglary and robbery counts. His trial has not been scheduled.

The escape prompted officials in Jackson County to contemplate security improvements at the jail, including building an 18-foot concrete wall around the exercise yard to keep inmates in.