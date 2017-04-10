Severe thunderstorm watch in effect

StormTrack 8 tracking severe thunderstorms in the viewing area

Posted 2:34 pm, April 10, 2017, by , Updated at 02:53PM, April 10, 2017

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties east of the Mississippi River.

Click here for severe weather warnings and alerts.

Katrina Lamansky April 10, 20172:41 pm

Katrina Lamansky April 10, 20172:39 pm

Katrina Lamansky April 10, 20172:34 pm

Katrina Lamansky April 10, 20172:34 pm