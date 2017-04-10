A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several counties east of the Mississippi River.
StormTrack 8 tracking severe thunderstorms in the viewing area
-
Georgia governor declares state of emergency, 11 killed in storms
-
Dangerous storm days ahead down south
-
This week may bring the first severe storms of 2017
-
Warm enough for thunderstorms and more record heat
-
Storm chance increases Friday night, severe risk just south
-
-
Have weekend plans? Here’s when it will rain and how much we will get
-
Tornadoes and severe weather accurately predicted by News 8
-
Tornado smashes New Orleans neighborhood
-
Blog: Severe weather watches and warnings on Feb. 28
-
Less than a week after fatal tornadoes, a new risk today
-
-
Two men killed from falling tree during Ottawa storms
-
Iowa governor declares disaster proclamation following severe weather
-
[Photos] Damage left in the path of Monday night storms