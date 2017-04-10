× Showers and storms will give way to afternoon sunshine

Good morning! We’re tracking several showers and storms this morning that will continue to move eastward. Much of the rain will be exiting after the sunrise this morning as a cold front swings through. Some clouds and showers will linger through lunchtime, but a little sunshine will return later this afternoon. Highs will be back into the low 70s.

A few sprinkles are possible tonight, but many of us will remain dry. It’s definitely going to be much cooler with lows near 40!

While Tuesday is looking cooler with highs around 60, the sunshine will still feel fantastic!

Dry weather will last through much of Wednesday, but the rain makes a comeback late that night into Thursday. Afternoon highs will rise into the mid 60s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham