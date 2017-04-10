Quad City police want you to memorize the face of suspect wanted in manhunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE - Quad City police agencies are keeping a close eye on alerts coming across their squad car computers in the manhunt for burglary suspect Joe Jakubowski.

The man who police say stole 16 high caliber handguns and rifles from a Janesville, Wisconsin gun store last week has made threats in a 161-page manifesto he mailed to President Trump. The writings reportedly threatened harm at churches, schools, and toward public officials.

Illinois State Police spokesperson Jason Wilson says troopers in the Quad Cities aren't actively searching for Jakubowski, but say his face is on their radar, and wants it to be on the public's radar, too. Janesville is about 150 miles north east of the Quad Cities.

"This guy could be anywhere. Memorize the face. Make sure you are vigilant. He's a dangerous individual, if you see him do not approach him, " said Trooper Wilson.

On Monday, schools in Jo Daviess County near the Wisconsin border went on "soft lockdown" as a precaution, cancelling recess and any outdoor activities.

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Jakubowski's capture.