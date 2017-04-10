Local Illinois lawmakers respond to taking spring break, with no state budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND--- While Illinois lawmakers are on spring break for the next two weeks, four local members of the general assembly were in Rock Island, voicing their concerns about the lack of state budget Monday, April 10.

Representatives Tony McCombie, Mike Halpin, Dan Swanson and Senator Neil Anderson attended the Illinois Legislative Luncheon hosted by the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. They agreed that although the next two weeks will give them time to address their constituents, they would rather be in Springfield working to find a solution to the almost two year budget crisis.

“Everything moves slow in government, not that that’s a bad thing...you need those checks and balances but when it comes to a budget, we need to do something yesterday,” says Senator Anderson.

Before going on break lawmakers passed another stopgap budget to help fund universities and human services, but even that has received some kickback.

“Thinking that you’re going to give a starving person a crumb to satisfy them is really sad....To think this is just going to give them a false hope that they’re going to be funded for two months, is unfair,” says Representative McCombie.

The House and Senate will return to Springfield April 24.