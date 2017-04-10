× General Assembly takes 2-week break, with no budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois General Assembly left the capital city last week for a two-week spring break — without progress on an annual budget.

The House approved an $817 million spending plan Democrats call a “lifeline.” It would take money from special funds to help universities and human services.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner disapproves of the measure. And the Senate continues work on a “grand bargain” to end the budget drought.

The Senate promised to deliver a resounding vote in January to break a two-year stalemate over a fiscal blueprint. Democratic President John Cullerton of Chicago is still trying to convince Republicans other than Minority Leader Christine Radogno (ruh-DOHN’-yoh) of Lemont to come aboard.

The House and Senate return the week of April 24 and are scheduled to adjourn May 31.