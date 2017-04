LECLAIRE, Iowa — The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were blocked after a crash, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m., Monday, April 10th.

The road is blocked between Exit 306, US 67 and Exit 301, Middle Road.

Emergency vehicles arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m., including a police officer, firetruck and ambulance.

WQAD News 8 is heading to the scene. Stay with us for updates.