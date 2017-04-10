× Cook County judge shot to death on Chicago’s south side

CHICAGO — A Cook County associate judge was one of two people shot during a double-shooting on the city’s south side that happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

The judge, Raymond Myles, 66, was killed and a 52-year-old woman police are not currently identifying suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg, police report. The shooting happened near the intersection of 94th Street and S. Forest Avenue. Both victims were found on the ground outside.

Chicago police say the shooting may have been an attempted robbery, though it didn’t appear any possessions were taken from the judge or the woman who was wounded.

No arrests were made and investigators were trying Monday to determine a motive in the shootings.

“Every day civil servants like Judge Myles and those of us in law enforcement work tirelessly to hold criminals accountable and make our streets safer,” said Kevin Navarro, Chicago police deputy superintendent. “That’s why, when incidents like this occur, it’s not only a reminder of the ever-present challenge we have with illegal guns and the offenders willing to use them, but it’s also a direct attack on the criminal justice system that keeps our society safe.”

Myles received his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law. He was appointed to the court in 1999. Circuit court judges appointed him an associate judge in 2001 and Myles had served in the criminal division since 2009, Chief Judge Timothy Evans said in a statement.

“I join all of the judges today in the Circuit Court of Cook County in expressing our sadness regarding the tragic passing of our colleague and friend,” Evans said.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)