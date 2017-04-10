× Calmer skies starting this evening

The scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon have quickly advanced eastward this evening. This will give way to mostly cloudy skies and a cooler and breezy feel overnight with around 40 degrees.

Tuesday will slowly bring back some sunshine but a bit cooler too, with highs around 60.

Warmer 60s will take over for both Wednesday and Thursday before 70s make a welcome return just in time for the upcoming weekend. However, in that transition will be a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms with the best chance expected Friday night into Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

