× Thunderstorm chance before sunrise… severe weather chance slim

Despite the increase in clouds, temperatures easily managed their way in the 70s this afternoon. These clouds will thicken a bit more overnight as a weak front tracks through the area. Still could be a shower or thunderstorm along it but the level of widespread severe weather with this line is almost non-existent. The only threat I see is small hail. I’m expecting the last of the raindrops to end right around sunrise. Overnight lows will be warm enough to keep the windows cracked with lows dropping around the 60 degree mark.

By Monday morning, the system slowly departs giving way to partly sunny skies. The more seasonal air will be delayed for one more day. So, daytime highs for your Monday with be around 70 degrees.

The more seasonal air settles in on Tuesday with highs around 60 before warmer 60s spill in from the west for most of the next week.

Speaking of next week, only two waves of showers and thunderstorms will be expected. The first will arrive by early Thursday morning with the second and more potent of the two arriving by the beginning of the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

