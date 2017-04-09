× Three people injured in head-on collision near Mediapolis

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — Three people were hurt in a head-on collision on Highway 61.

On Saturday, April 8, around 5 p.m., deputies from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of US Highway 61 and 250th Street for a two-vehicle accident.

When deputies arrived, one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped in his vehicle.

Investigators said David White of Mediapolis was driving when he crossed the center line while going around a curve. An SUV, driven by Wayne McDaniel of Muscatine, was headed in the opposite direction. Both cars swerved, trying to avoid the other, but collided head-on.

White was airlifted to the hospital in Iowa City with serious injuries.

McDaniel also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The passenger in his car, Connie McDaniel, had multiple broken bones.