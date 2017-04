× Six-year-old boy hit by car in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — A six-year-old boy suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a car in Jackson County.

On Saturday, April 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident at 15332 – 250th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the boy ran across the street without looking, and he was hit by a car heading north. The boy was thrown onto the shoulder of the road.

The boy was flown to the hospital in Iowa City with critical injuries.