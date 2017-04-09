Score Sunday- Mallards season review & playoffs breakdown w/ Bobby Metcalf

The QC Mallards wrapped up the regular season this weekend, and are now set for a 1st round match-up with Ft. Wayne.  Greg Armstrong talks with Bobby Metcalf, Mallards Beat Writer for the QC Times, about the regular season and what to expect in the opening round playoff series.