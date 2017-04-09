× President Trump changes tone, may push for regime change in Syria

PALM BEACH, Florida– As President Trump wraps up the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago Resort, his team is out in full force, signaling a possible shift in international policy. The President may now be on board with the idea of regime change in Syria.

But will the change in tone lead to a shift in policy?

At a press conference after last week’s chemical attack in Syria, the President was visibly shaken by the images he had seen, of dead men, women, and especially children. As a result, the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley says getting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad out of power is a priority.

But, she says it’s not something the U.S. should do alone, explaining, “I don’t think it’s something for the U.S. to decide. That’s something the entire international community has decided: that it’s going to be hard-pressed to see Assad in that leadership role.”

That doesn’t mean the U.S. military would get involved and take steps to remove Syria’s president, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who also spoke out Sunday morning.

The Secretary said, “We’ve seen what that looks like when you undertake a violent regime change,” adding, “I think we have to learn the lessons of the past and learn the lessons of what wept wrong in Libya when you choose that pathway of regime change.”

Tillerson also said there’s no evidence that Russia was involved in Syria’s gas attack. His comments come as he prepares to meet with Russian leaders in Moscow this week.

President Trump headed back to Washington Sunday night, after spending the past four days in Florida. Yesterday, he spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Today, he was seen on the golf course. Tomorrow, his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will officially be sworn in, 419 days after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.