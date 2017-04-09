× Overnight fire closes Long John Silvers in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Long John Silvers is closed after an overnight fire caused significant damage.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, Davenport firefighters were called to the restaurant at 3702 Brady Street. District Chief Neil Gainey said crews found smoke coming from the drive-thru window area.

The business was locked, and no employees were there at the time.

Crews extinguished the fire, but remained on scene until nearly 9 a.m.

Chief Gainey said the building has been turned over to the regional manager. The fire caused significant damage to the building, he said.

The cause is still under investigation.